WEST BEND
Priscilla S. Rubenzer
Nov. 30, 1929 - Feb. 3, 2023
Priscilla S. Rubenzer, nee Pontius, of West Bend, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2023, at the Cottages at Cedar Run. She was born November 30, 1929, in Lafayette, IN, to Byron and Carrie (nee Clifton) Pontius. She married James Rubenzer July 2, 1955, in West Lafayette, IN.
She is survived by her husband and their 6 children: Dr. Steve Rubenzer of Orem, UT, Sallie Rubenzer, Dan (Sheila) Rubenzer and Rex Rubenzer, all of West Bend, Nancy Eckstein of Ponte Vedra, FL and Sam Rubenzer of Tampa, FL; grandchildren Zachery, Kaelin, Ashley, Alex and Trey Rubenzer and Kasey, Danni and Cody Eckstein; a sister, Jan Stinchcomb; a niece, and 3 nephews also survive.
A graduate of Purdue University and National College of Education, Priscilla taught kindergarten in Whitefish Bay and Barton Elementary before retiring to raise a family. She became involved in community activities including Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, Children’s Theater and the St. Frances Cabrini Library Board.
She served on the board of directors of the Children’s Theater for many years and was a member of Toastmasters for 10 years. During that time, she either judged of coached forensics at Badger Middle School.
Priscilla is best known for her work with Japanese and other foreign exchange students, having found host families for well over 300 students. She also oversaw the Japanese Sister-City program from its conception. Priscilla was fond of travel and on several occasions combined her work with Japanese students with visits to her Japanese friends in their homeland.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, February 11, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. at the Schmidt Funeral Home, 629 Cedar St. in West Bend.
Messages for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.