WEST BEND
Ralph R. Hensel
March 4, 1939 - Oct. 27. 2022
Ralph R. Hensel, age 83, of West Bend passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, after a battle with cancer. He was born March 4, 1939 in Sheboygan to Roman and Mabel Hensel. In 1957, Ralph graduated from Central High School in Sheboygan. He went on to graduate from Sheboygan County Teachers College 1959. After that, he attended UW-Oshkosh in 1963, where he met Bonnie. Ralph and Bonnie were married July 2, 1966, in Brownsville. They then attained their master’s degrees from Western Michigan University while Bonnie was a graduate assistant. They also attended Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, UW Superior, and UCLA through the National Science Foundation.
Ralph taught at Elkhorn, Sheboygan, Port Washington, Silverbrook and Badger Middle School in West Bend, and finally at West Bend West High School in the math department. He was involved in coaching football and basketball at both Badger Middle School and West Bend West High School. Their only child, Trisha, was born on January 11, 1978. Ralph was very involved in Fifth Avenue United Methodist Church as a trustee.
He enjoyed playing on the church softball and golf teams and the fulfillment of jail ministry. For many years, Ralph was also on the Washington County Board, involved in the West Bend Education Association, and a real estate broker for Coldwell Banker Spectrum Real Estate. When he wasn’t doing all of the above, he enjoyed camping, biking, golfing, watching the Badgers and Packers, and vacationing. He loved trips to Edisto Island, South Carolina for over 30 years. But, most of all he enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren at their cottage on Silver Lake! He loved watching Maddy compete in her horse shows and Logan play football and baseball.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Bonnie Hensel; his only daughter, Trisha (David) Funke; adored grandchildren Madelyn and Logan Funke; and grand dog Shadow. He is also survived by his beloved sister Beverly Blevons, brother Howard (LuAnn) Hensel, brothers-in-law Al (Judi) Messner and Bob (Dorothy) Messner. He was cherished by his nieces and nephews: Debra (Greg) Wascher, Becky (David) Wallo, Wendy (Mike) Hartmann, Robert (Angie) Blevons, Beth Herman, Jeff (Sandy) Messner, Todd (Colleen) Messner, Jared (Sarah) Messner, and a very special niece Ami Messner. Also surviving Ralph are his cousin Stanley (Eunice) Indermuehle and their children Heidi (Mike) Prescott, Sara (David) Cortichiato, and Ted (Audra) Indermuehle, and cousins Jeanette Fumelle and Merry Damrow. He is also survived by many other special family members and close friends, especially the crew out at their home on Silver Lake and the best neighbors in the Highland View Drive area.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roman and Mable Hensel; sister Jeanette Herman; in-laws Lyle and Sally Messner; niece Angie Behnke; and brother in-law Keith Blevons.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 19, at 12:00 noon at 5th Avenue United Methodist Church with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel. Please go to YouTube and search “FAUMC West Bend WI” to watch. A celebration of his life with food, drinks, and fun stories will be held at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Full Shelf Food Pantry, Inc. or 5th Avenue United Methodist Church.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.