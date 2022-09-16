HORICON
Ralph Wenninger
Dec. 16, 1941 - Sept. 13, 2022
Ralph J. Wenninger, age 80, of Horicon, passed away surrounded by his seven daughters, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. He was born December 16, 1941 in West Bend, the son of Alex and Helen (Weiss) Wenninger.
Ralph was a graduate of West Bend High School. He met his bride at a high school dance in Neosho and was smitten with the horse-riding spunky farm girl, Kathleen (Kathy) Kay. They were married just shy of 50 years when Kathy passed away on September 12, 2011, exactly 11 years and 1 day before Ralph. Ralph enjoyed designing the most complimented
flower beds in the town of Hustisford where he lived most of his life with Kathy and raised his daughters. A stranger once left a card expressing the joy the flowers brought every time they drove by. Ralph was a second-generation painting contractor by trade and taught his daughters the importance of a good work ethic by training all of them on the job. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and taught his daughters the art of hooking a worm. While some of the girls truly enjoyed fishing, some went for candy bars, others to work on their tans, but all enjoyed time spent with dad. Ralph loved entering his boat float into the Venetian Night Parade on Lake Sinissippi, a local celebration.
Ralph put his creativity into many things: homemade fishing lures, airbrushed wall hangings, and yearly Nativity scenes were some of his favorites. Even though Ralph wore his Milwaukee Brewers hat every time he left the house, he was also a huge Bucks and Badgers basketball fan.
Ralph had a great sense of humor and had a way of making his grandkids crack up at the goofiest things. Ralph was devoted to providing for his family through thick and thin and will be dearly missed.
Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen. He is survived by his daughters, Shelby (Jim) Key, Michelle (Paul) Mannino, Molly (Alfredo) Hernandez, Stephanie (Doug) Laabs, Kristine (Alan) Girten, Katherine (Dan) Roche, and Anna (Matthew) Bach; his 15 grandchildren; his 2 great-grandchildren; his sisters Rita Boegel, Charlotte Mueller,
Beverly Schweitzer; his brother Steven Wenninger and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 148 W. Lehman St., Neosho. Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11:00 a.m. The Rev. Justin Lopina will officiate. Interment at St. Bartholomew’s Cemetery, Neosho.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family.