Ramona Marie Stommel
October 25, 1933 — September 28, 2022
Ramona Marie Stommel (nee Seil), age 88, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at Froedtert of West Bend. She was born on October 25, 1933, in the Town of Scott to Henry and Elsie (nee Kuhn) Seil. She married her love, Charles Richard Stommel, on October 19, 1957.
Together they were blessed with five children. Ramona was an avid gardener; she enjoyed canning, puzzles and she rarely missed her “Wheel of Fortune.”
Ramona is survived by her children, Katherine (Brian) Emmer, Alan, Carol (Gregg) Hutchison, Robert; grandchildren, Jennifer (Jake) Dittmann, Kayla (Chad) Gillian, Amanda Hutchison; great-grandchildren, Caiden Emmer, Brantley Dittmann and Ellie Dittmann, Noah Gillian; her siblings, Caroline (Robert) Hiers, Mae (James) Giese, Henry Seil, Kenneth Seil, Francis (Kathleen) Seil, Gerald (Linda) Seil. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ramona was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son David; granddaughter Sandra Emmer and grandson Brian Charles Emmer; her parents; siblings, Harold Seil, John Seil, Joseph Seil, Evelyn (John) Goelzer and half-sister Dorothy (Edward) Behr.
A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095) with Fr. Russell Arnett presiding. Visitation will be prior at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Allenton.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.