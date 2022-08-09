HARTFORD
Ramona Pfeifer (nee Beistle)
Feb. 17, 1926 — Aug. 5, 2022
Ramona Pfeifer (nee Beistle), age 96, of Hartford, passed away at Wellington Place of Hartford on August 5, 2022.
She was born February 17, 1926, in Allenton, Wisconsin, to John and Marie (Van Beek) Beistle. Ramona married Ruben Pfeifer on March 7, 1953.
Ramona was a member of St. Lawrence Parish and the St. Lawrence Christian Women group. She served St. Lawrence Parish as the sacristan for 29 years retiring on January 31, 1999.
Ramona is survived by her loving children Nancy Pfeifer, Daniel (Violet) Pfeifer and Mary Plavec; granddaughters Jennifer Plavec (fiance Ted Tadysak), Stephanie (Jason) Coryell, Heather (Chris) Peszko and Jade Pfeifer; great-granddaughter Madelyn Coryell; siblings Thomas (Betty) Beistle and Rita Eisenmann; and sisters-in-law Lois Beistle, Helen Beistle and Katie Pfeifer. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruben; parents John and Marie Beistle; parents-in-law Nick and Evelyn Pfeifer; son-in-law Joseph Plavec; siblings Jeanette (John) Weinberger, John Beistle, Rayner Beistle, Howard Beistle, Peter (Marlene) Beistle, Paul Beistle and James Beistle; and brothers-in-law Ralph Eisenmann, Tony (Lillian) Pfeifer, Wilbert Pfeifer and James Pfeifer.
Mass of Christian Burial for Ramona will be Thursday, August 11, at 6 p.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 4886 WI-175, Hartford, WI 53027, with the Very Rev. Richard Stoffel officiating. Visitation at the church on Thursday, August 11, from 3 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
Interment will be at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery on Friday, August 12.
Thank you to the staff at Wellington Place at Hartford and Compassionate Care Hospice for their care of Ramona.
Memorials in Ramona’s name to St. Lawrence Parish are appreciated.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.