WEST BEND
Randall ‘Randy’ Brace
Nov. 1, 1960 — Sept. 6, 2022
Randall “Randy” Brace, 61, of West Bend, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2022, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home.
Randy was born on November 1, 1960, in West Bend to Wilbur and Henrietta (nee Bahr) Brace. He was united in marriage to Bonnie Biertzer on August 30, 1980.
Randy worked at Maysteel Manufacturing in Allenton for 43 years and was planning on retiring in November. He was an avid lover of the outdoors, nature, gardening, hunting, bluegill fishing, music of all different genres, and cooking. One of his greatest accomplishments was the cabin he built from the ground up with his family in Glidden. He loved to garden and was prideful of all the beautiful trees, flowers, and especially the roses he planted. He enjoyed feeding and watching all animals up north at the cabin and at his home. He loved listening to the majestic sound of the loons on the lake. He wore his heart on his sleeve, always putting his family first above himself. He was proud to be called “Papa” and watching his grandkids grow up to be who they are today. He was once known as the life of the party and never had any issues making people laugh. He was a very skilled, hardworking, knowledgeable man who remembered everything right down to the date.
Those Randy leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Bonnie; his children, Amy Brace and Doug Brace; grandchildren, Clayton Schaefer and Julian Brace.
He is further survived by his siblings and sister-in-law, Patricia “Patty” Brace, Linda Bird, Sharon Kreis, Bonnie (Mark) Bird, Beverly Brace, Rick Brace, Charles (Janice) Brace, and Christine (Steve) Wendelborn; father-in-law, Donald Biertzer; brother-in-law, Dan Mayer; sister-in-law, Christine (Bill) Schuldt; stepsister-in-law, Holly Gerner; lifelong friend, Jon Dornacker; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Wilbur and Henrietta Brace, he was preceded in death by his son David; granddaughter Destiny; brothers, Ronald and Roger Brace; brothers-in-law, Roger Bird and Louie Kreis; mothers-in-law, Virginia Biertzer and Bernie Biertzer; and a sister-in-law, Carol Mayer.
To honor dad’s wishes, there will be no funeral. Instead, the family will plan a celebration of life with beer and brats at a later date during his most favorite time of year, peak of fall.
The family would like to thank Nurse Maria at Horizon Hospice for her knowledge, care, and compassion. A special thanks goes out to Chandler at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend for his sense of humor, laid-back personality, being so empathetic, nurturing, and understanding during every hospital stay. Dad felt safe and comfortable knowing Chandler was there to take care of him.
Dad does not want any of us to be sad. He wants us to enjoy every day we have left and live it like it is our last. Quote dad loved, “And into the forest I go, to lose my mind, and find my soul.”
I’ve finished life’s chores assigned to me, so put me on a boat headed out to sea, please send along my fishing pole for I’ve been invited to the fishing hole, where everyday is a day to fish, To fill your heart with every wish, don’t worry or feel sad for me, I’m fishing with the master of the sea, We will miss each other for awhile, but you will come and bring your smile, That won’t be long, you will see, Till were together you and me, To all of those that think of me, Be happy as I go out to sea, If others wonder why I’m missing, just tell them I’ve gone fishing. ~ Dalmar Pepper
