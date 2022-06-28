PLYMOUTH
Raymond Ben Heiting
A celebration of the life of Raymond Ben Heiting, 83, of Plymouth, will be held Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth.
Friends and family may gather from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with a brief service by the West Bend Police Department Honor Guard to follow at 11:30 a.m. Military rites will be accorded by the Plymouth VFW World Cheese Center Post #5612. Lunch will follow.
Ray died peacefully Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family.