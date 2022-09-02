WATERTOWN
Raymond F. ‘Ray’ Graglia
July 6, 1933 - Sept. 1, 2022
Raymond F. ‘Ray’ Graglia, 89, of Watertown passed away on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center of Johnson Creek.
Ray was born July 6, 1933, in Kenosha, the son of Frank and Eda (Bertana) Graglia. He was a 1951 graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School. Following graduation, Ray went to Drake on a football scholarship but left after an injury to his back. He decided to join the United States Army and served his country from 1953-1955. Using the G.I. Bill, Ray attended Spencerian Business School in Milwaukee where he pursued a degree in Advertising. He worked at Gimbels Department Store, Kohl’s Food Store, Woodstock Newspaper, Kankakee Daily Times, and West Bend News. Ray finished his career working as the Classified Advertising Manager for the Watertown Daily Times, retiring in 1998. While in Kankakee, he met his wife. Benita True, and they were married August 20, 1966, at St. Paul’s Congregation. The couple had 3 children and enjoyed 56 years of marriage. Ray will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Ray is survived by: his wife, Benita; children Erik Graglia, Pamela Graglia, and Greg (Deanna) Graglia; grandchildren Abigail Graglia, Noah Graglia, and Jonah Graglia; and sister Dolores Pacetti. Ray is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Eda Graglia, and brother-in-law Samuel Pacetti.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ray’s name to Rainbow Hospice care would be appreciated by the family.
The Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home of Watertown is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.