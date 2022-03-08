KEWASKUM
Raymond M. Gutjahr
July 8, 1930 - March 4, 2022
Raymond M. Gutjahr, 91, of Kewaskum passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022, at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum.
Ray was born on July 8, 1930, in Milwaukee, the son of the late Lydia Gutjahr. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Ray worked at the Gehl Company in West Bend while also farming in the Town of Ashford. He was an avid Packers fan and enjoyed gardening, especially tomatoes, onions, and asparagus.
Those Ray leaves behind to cherish his memory include two brothers, Donald (Susanne) Felix and David (Joyce) Felix; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Felix; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his mother, Ray was preceded in death by his stepfather, Leo Felix; a brother, Jacob Felix; and an infant sister, Barbara Felix.
VISITATION: Ray’s family will greet relatives and friends at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, 406 E. Main St. in Campbellsport, on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass for Ray will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Father Mark Jones will officiate and cremation will follow the traditional Mass and burial will be taking place on Sunday, March 13, at 10:00 a.m.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum and Preceptor Hospice for all the care provided to Ray over the years.
The Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Ray’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.