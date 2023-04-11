CAMPBELLSPORT
Raymond O. Maurer
Jan. 15, 1945 - April 5, 2023
Raymond O. Maurer, 78, of Campbellsport, had his “last at bat and headed home” with his beloved family gathered around him on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton. He was born in West Bend on January 15, 1945, the son of LeRoy and Ione (nee Wendt) Maurer. On August 21, 1965, Ray was united in marriage to Elaine Uelmen at Holy Angels Church in West Bend. Ray and Elaine have four children: Michelle, Brenda, Ray, and Penny.
Ray was an estimator and truck driver for Cedarburg Lumber for 28 dedicated years. He then worked as a dump truck driver for Krebs Trucking. In his earlier years, he enjoyed working at Badger Packaging. Ray was also a Campbellsport election poll worker for several years during his retirement.
Ray was a legend on the pitcher’s mound and an avid softball player. He played softball for many years with numerous teams where he made many lifelong friendships. He played until a hip replacement sidelined him in his mid-60s. Ray took his family along for the evening games, Sunday games at Alligator Park, and weekend tournaments at various ballparks throughout the state. Ray often talked about his great memories of The Lighthouse Lanes team taking a bus trip to play in a world-class softball tournament in North Carolina. Those softball games brought a “softball family” into Ray’s life and his family’s lives. At his last hospitalization, Ray proudly shared with staff about his love for the game and how proud and grateful he was for the opportunities and experiences softball brought to his life.
For over 30 years, Ray was a member and on the board of directors of Wings Over Wisconsin, Eden Chapter, and was instrumental in starting the Action Trackchair program with Wings which enables people with handicaps or disabilities to enjoy hunting and provide the ability to experience the outdoors. He was a proud supporter of many fundraisers and had a deep passion for raffles, with his latest raffle entry being placed during this last hospitalization. Ray also appreciated going for country drives; traveling with family to Arkansas to visit his family members there; and taking his Trike for many drives and to car shows, where he won various trophies. Ray was very proud of his family and loved to share in the experiences of his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. Over the last couple of years, Ray enjoyed his daily drives to Fond du Lac visiting with Elaine and the other residents. Those visits will be missed dearly by Elaine. Ray was an avid reader of mystery books, was a great storyteller with a wonderful sense of humor, and a true lover of life. Ray lived a wonderful, full life and made fond memories with his children, grandchildren, great-grandson, and friends. He liked to listen to and supported the WTKM polka music of Hartford.
Ray enjoyed hunting where he brought and shared the enjoyment of hunting with his son and grandchildren.
Those Ray leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Elaine; children Michelle (Pat) Ruplinger, Brenda (Darin) Campagna, Ray Maurer (Christine) and Penny Loomis (Mark).
Ray was Grandpa to Joshua (Brooke and Aaliyah), Leah (Gerardo) and great-grandson Giovanni, Jaron (Ingrid), Shayna (Edison), Brayden (Kersten), Anna, Austin and Colton.
He is further survived by former daughter-in-law and son-in-law Geralyn Boegel and Rick Loomis; siblings Barbara (Raymond) Gahan and Oscar (Julie) Miller, Gwynn (Marilyn) Theusch, Randy (Debbie) Theusch, and Mary (John) Harpold; sister-in-law Susie Maurer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Lloyd and Linda Uelmen, Carol Sabish, Kenneth and Jean Uelmen, Jane and David Tolonen and Cheryl and Robert Olson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Ione; stepmom, Lydia (Maurer) Coffman; Elaine’s parents, Elroy and Evelyn Uelmen; brother Jimmie Maurer; sister and brother-in-law, Cheri and Ed Hord; and nephew, Jeffrey Sabish.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 24, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Twohig Funeral Home, 109 W. Main St., Campbellsport, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Cremation will follow the traditional service.
Bring your stories, your laughs, and your happiness about a life lived to the fullest. Ray was The Man, The Myth, The Legend.
The Maurer family extends a special thank-you to the doctors, nurses and staff of Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, particularly Dr. Lauren Lopez, for Ray’s care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ray’s name will be established. Additionally, we ask that you honor Ray’s memory by: grabbing a Joe’s Fox Hut pizza; supporting your local fundraisers; hunting morel mushrooms with family; and slowing down to enjoy the view from your front porch with coffee, a newspaper, and a good conversation with friends and family.
“Carry me in your hearts as I have carried my parents in my heart.”
The Twohig funeral Home is serving the family with guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.