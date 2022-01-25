WEST BEND
Raymond P. Bies
June 20, 1943 - Jan. 19, 2022
Raymond P. Bies, age 78 years, of West Bend passed away on January 19, 2022, at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital.
Raymond was born on June 20, 1943, in West Bend to Mathias W. and Rosa P. Bies (Wiedmeyer).
Those Raymond leaves behind to cherish his memory include his three children, Debra (Chris) Walters, Lori (Rocky Lucas) Nieder, Daniel (Michele) Bies; three grandchildren, Brooke (Kody Jerge) Fulcer, Evan Otto, and Lucas Bies; and sister, Cecilia (Harold) Dais. He is further survived by former wife, Mary Bies (nee Harter); as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Mathias and Rosa.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 31, 2022, at 12 noon at Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095) with Deacon Mark Jansen officiating.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Monday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert Menomonee Falls Hospital, Horizon Hospice, and the Newburg Fire Department for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to The Threshold Inc. (600 Rolfs Ave., West Bend, WI 53090) or a charity of your choice.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Raymond’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family.