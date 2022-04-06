KEWASKUM
Raymond 'Ray' Walter Dobberphul
March 22, 1937 - April 2, 2022
Raymond 'Ray' Walter Dobberphul, age 85, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his home in Kewaskum. He was born on March 22, 1937 in Jackson, to Walter and Sarah (nee Knuth) Dobberphul. He was baptized and confirmed at David’s Star in Jackson. Raymond married the love of his life, Deanna June Dobberphul (nee Rowley) of LaCrosse, on June 25, 1966, at the First Ev. Lutheran Church in LaCrosse.
He was loving father of two children, Tim (Melissa) and Sharon (Jeff) Thierfelder and dearest grandfather of Haden and Mitchell Dobberphul and Jared and Carissa Thierfelder. He is further survived by his sister, Grace (Don) Schulz, foster brother, Rick (Sue) Hahn, many nieces, nephews and many other family and friends. Raymond was preceded in death by his loving wife, Deanna, and his parents.
Raymond was called by the Lord to be a faithful steward of God’s creatures as a dairy farmer. He loved to work in the fields and tend to his dairy herd. He also served as the church president at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church for many years tending to the church’s flock. Raymond’s greatest joy was spending time with his wife and family, including his most beloved grandchildren. He enjoyed watching his grandchildren develop and grow and sharing with them his love of farm life and his Christian faith.
A funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church (623 Congress St. Newburg, WI 53060) with Pastor Kurt Schaser presiding. Visitation will be at church on Friday, April 8, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. A light luncheon and fellowship will take place after the service. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Washington County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association are appreciated.
A special thank-you to all the emergency personnel who responded and all those who have expressed their prayers and thoughts to the family during this difficult time.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.