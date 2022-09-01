HARTFORD
Rebbecca A. Brooks
Oct. 4, 1973 - Aug. 31, 2022
Rebbecca A. Brooks 'Becki' (nee Lake), age 48, of Hartford passed away Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, surrounded by her loving family.
Becki was born October 4, 1973, in Hartford to Lois Ann (nee Scharpf) and James D. Lake. She graduated Hartford Union High School, class of 1992. She was united in marriage to David A. Brooks on April 4, 1992, at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church in Hartford by Fr. George Sexton. Becki worked for Bank 59-Hartford, as a customer service manager for 20-plus years. She enjoyed hiking, boating, gardening, and most of all spending time with her family, especially being GiGi to her treasured grandsons.
Becki is survived by her husband of 30 years, Dave; children, Mandi (Brendon) Johnson and Aubrey Brooks; grandchildren, Oliver and Wesley; father, James 'Bud' Lake; siblings, Lisa (Laurie Schmidt) Lake, Justin (Jessie) Curler, Jessica (Luke) Sutter, Matthew (Amy) Curler; siblings-in-law, Larry, James (Brenda), Colleen (Louie), Dan (Linda), Gail (Jim), and Diane (Mike); and dear friends, Denelle (Tom), Michael (Melissa), Sarah (Chris). She is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends, and cherished bank customers.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Ann M. Lake; brother Lorne J. Lake; stepmom, Aileen 'Trink' Lake; grandparents, Alice and George Lake, Eunice Scharpf, and Franz Scharpf; parents-in-law, Larry and Sharon Brooks.
To honor Becki's wishes, a private memorial service will be held for immediate family. Private committal in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford.
Becki's Bash will be held for those she loved and loved her, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Woodlawn Park (1200 Wacker Drive, Hartford, WI 53027), hosted by her family, 1:00 p.m., arrive as able.
Contributions in memory of Becki and her love of animals are appreciated to the Washington County Humane Society, in care of the Brooks family.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.