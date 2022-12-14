Reeta Kay Huber
May 1, 1951 — Dec. 11, 2022
Reeta Kay Huber went to her heavenly home on December 11, 2022, after a long battle with gastric cancer. Born on May 1, 1951, in Omaha, Nebraska, Reeta had a zest for life that was evident in every single day of her 71 years. At the age of sixteen, and while a student at Brookfield East High School, Reeta met her husband of 51 years, Dennis. The two were married on February 13, 1971, when Reeta was just 19. Marrying Dennis gave Reeta a second family she treasured: his parents, Robert and Leone Huber, and his sister, Jan.
In 1975, Reeta and Dennis bought their beautiful property in Hartford, where they worked together to build their home and ultimately a life that brought them both immeasurable joy. In 1977, they welcomed their daughter, Shelby, and, in 1981, their son, Bret. Reeta proved herself to be the perfect mother, balancing expectations of responsibility and achievement with unending patience and unconditional love. She was involved and interested in her children’s lives, starting the PTO at Rossman Elementary School, leading Shelby’s Girl Scouts troop throughout elementary school, providing organizational support for Bret’s various sports teams that Dennis coached, and volunteering in and around school in a myriad of other ways.
Throughout her child-rearing years, Reeta also showed her entrepreneurial spirit by starting her own bookkeeping business and owning and operating the Perc Place in Hartford. After selling the Perc Place, Reeta helped Dennis start and grow “The Bee Guy.” Their love and respect for each other made it possible to work together to create a thriving pest control business with Reeta primarily responsible for managing the office, while Dennis managed the team of technicians as well as customer relationships out in the field.
While Reeta shined as a wife, mother, and businesswoman, her true calling was to be a grandmother. Her first grandson, Robert, was born in 2007, and Reeta became “Bushi” to all who knew and loved her. Four more grandchildren followed: Amelia, William, Leona, and Layton. Although the grandchildren lived in South Carolina and Indiana, no grandmother has been more involved in the lives of her grandchildren than Bushi. She never missed a birthday, logged more airline miles than a business commuter, and spent true, quality time with each and every grandchild on a regular basis. When the grandchildren were with Bushi, they knew that they were the most important people in the world and always had her undivided attention.
After Reeta’s diagnosis in July 2021, the family prioritized spending as much time together as possible. Reeta, Dennis, the kids, their spouses, and all the grandkids traveled to St. Thomas together for Thanksgiving 2021; spent an epic week on Lake Murray in South Carolina in July 2022; and gathered in Wisconsin for holidays and “just because” too many times to count. Confident in her faith, Reeta was not afraid to die and wanted that to be known and understood by her grandchildren.
Reeta is survived by her husband, Dennis; her mother, Maureen; her children, Shelby (Dan) and Bret (Claire); her grandchildren, Robert, Amelia, William, Layton, and Leona; her sister-in-law, Jan (Rick), beloved nieces and nephews and many relatives and friends who meant the world to her.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street Hartford, Wisconsin, 53027. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 a.m.-10:50 a.m.
Contributions in memory of Reeta are appreciated to the Hartford Food Pantry, in care of Dennis Huber.
The Shimon Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be found at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.