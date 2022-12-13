Renate Magdalena Brinkman
Dec. 30, 1933 - Dec. 11, 2022
Renate Magdalena Brinkman, 88, was called home by her Heavenly Father on Sunday, December 11, 2022, with family by her side.
Renate was born on December 30, 1933, in Furth, Germany, to the late Adolf and Emma Mracek. She was the oldest of two, with her younger sister, Christa Maier, growing up in Germany. Renate married Raymond on September 7, 1959, in Nurnberg, Germany. They then moved to the United States in 1960 and raised four children, John, Jeff, Chris and Melissa together.
On August 9, 1972, Renate became a naturalized citizen of the United States. She was an avid bowler and played on many pool leagues. She received many trophies and pins throughout her years. Renate was a member of The German Club. Renate worked as a waitress and then at California Canners & Growers in Lomira. Renate was very proud to have received her GED in the U.S. in 1982 to be able to work for Wells Manufacturing where she remained for over 20 years before retirement.
After retirement, she was able to enjoy more time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed camping and traveling to the Dells with the family. Renate loved to put on gatherings, especially at Christmas time. Renate was a very social person; she loved to be around people. Renate loved her scratch off tickets. She was very excited to even win the small amounts. Renate enjoyed watching any Western/native movies.
Renate is survived by her children, John Brinkman, Jeffrey Brinkman, Christine (Mark) Roedl and Melissa (Troy) Cleland; five grandchildren, Arielle Brinkman, Ava and Easton Roedl, Jacob (Ashley Gulig) Brinkman and Trent (fiancé Katelyn Jann) Brinkman; one great-granddaughter, Chloe Brinkman, and one great grandson on the way; one sister, Christa (Peter) Maier of Germany; one sister-in-law, Lillian Schneiter; nephews, Markus Maier and Martin Maier; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Raymond Brinkman; one sister-in-law, Bernice Brinkman; and one brother-in-law, Milfred Schneiter.
Services: Renate’s family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for visitation at Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street in Fond du Lac. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. noon at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Union Cemetery in Theresa.
Memorials may be directed to the Fond du Lac Humane Society, to honor her love of animals.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Whispering Pines in Ripon for their care and compassion given to Renate.
