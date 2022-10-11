Renee Matula
April 3, 1960 - October 6, 2022
Renee Matula, 62, died of congestive heart failure on October 6, 2022, with members of her family by her side.
She was born April 3,1960, in Milwaukee, to Jon and Janet Matula.
She graduated from Slinger High School in 1978 and received Associate’s and Cosmetology degrees from Moraine Park Technical college. She had several interesting jobs during her working years and was happiest when she could make an impact. She enjoyed working alongside her mother at her store, Jan’s Bridal, in West Bend. She loved working with the special needs students at Kewaskum Middle school; and she thrived leveraging her motorcycle expertise at Suburban Harley Davidson.
She cherished time with her family, friends, and riding her motorcycle. She was a gifted artist and enjoyed when she could be creative - painting, gardening, sewing, decorating for the holidays, and cooking.
Renee is survived by her mother, Janet and stepfather, Bryan; daughters, Nichole (Todd), Erin, Erika (Jon), and Elissa (Dan); and grandchildren, Harrison, Dominic, Madilynn, and Anthony; brothers, Scott (Marlene) and Todd (Angie); sister, Jill; two nieces and two nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jon Matula.
She will be remembered by her infectious smile and spirited personality.
A private celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
A sincere thank you to the medical teams at Aurora and Froedtert hospitals for providing exceptional care during her last few weeks of life.