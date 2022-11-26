Renee Matula
April 3, 1960 — October 6, 2022
The family of Renee Matula invites you to attend a celebration of life in her honor on December 3, 2022, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at CC’s Place, 8892 County Hwy. W, Allenton, WI.
For Waukesha Obituary Pricing and Guidelines, please click here.
For Washington and Ozaukee Obituary Pricing and Guidelines, please click here.
For Waukesha Obituary Pricing and Guidelines, please click here.
For Washington and Ozaukee Obituary Pricing and Guidelines, please click here.
For Waukesha obituaries earlier than 2020, please click here
For Washington and Ozaukee obituaries earlier than 2020, please click here.
For Waukesha obituaries earlier than 2020, please click here
For Washington and Ozaukee obituaries earlier than 2020, please click here.