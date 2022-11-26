Renee Matula

April 3, 1960 — October 6, 2022

Renee Matula

The family of Renee Matula invites you to attend a celebration of life in her honor on December 3, 2022, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., at CC’s Place, 8892 County Hwy. W, Allenton, WI.

Recommended for you