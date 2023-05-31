WEST BEND
Rev. Gerald W. Schrankler
May 28, 2023
Reverend Gerald W. Schrankler went to his eternal home on May 28, 2023, at the age of 90. He is survived by the love of his life, Helene (nee Gehler). He is further survived by their three children Amy Larson Roloff (Gerald Stieber), Anne Paradies, and David Schrankler, two grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Jane (Bill) Dahlin, and brother-in law Al (Elaine) Root, in-laws Jon (Rev. Jane) Gehler, and Marybeth (Glenn) Deedon. He was preceded in death by his brother Roger Schrankler, sister Joan Root and his parents Marjorie and Walter Schrankler.
He married Helene Gehler at Ebenezer Moravian Church, Watertown, WI in 1958. She shared his ministry as organist, church choir, and handbell director.
Gerald faithfully served the Lord as a minister for 65 years. He served United Church of Christ congregations in Marinette, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, Columbus, Chilton, Rosendale, Schwartzwald, Elkhart Lake, Black Creek and Ripon. He retired at age 84 and continued to serve as a volunteer pastor at Cedar Community in West Bend.
He was proud to serve on the UCCI Camp Board of Directors, the Conference Board of Directors, the Northeast Association Board of Directors as Evangelism chair, and Church Extension. He was also active in EKU-UCC German Church Exchange Program attending conferences in Wisconsin and Germany. He was engaged with Rotary, and was a past-master for three Masonic Lodges. He served as President of clergy groups in every city he lived in. He was President of the Manitowoc Council of Christians and Jews and led many model Passover Seders. He received the B’Nai Brith Human Rights Award in 1968.
Gerald loved to work with youth, lead youth camps, youth groups, and taught confirmation. He served as president of the Manitowoc AFS chapter and hosted AFS students from Austria (Marcus) and Costa Rica (Ana). He served as the Rotary Youth Exchange officer, and was active with Job’s Daughters.
He loved camping and canoeing. He served 50 years as staff at church camps, largely at Moon Beach Camp in St. Germaine, WI. His experiences as a Boy Scout had a big impact on his later life choices. He stayed in touch with his Scout Master throughout his life.
He also loved to travel and visited many European and mid-east countries. He considered himself lucky to have led a number of tours to the Holy Land. Hawaii was a favorite destination for many years.
Special thanks to Cedar Community of West Bend for their kind and compassionate care.
Visitation will be held at Trinity ELCA, 140 N. 7th Ave, West Bend on Friday, June 2, 2023, from 6:00-8:00 pm. A Masonic Ceremony will be held Friday evening. Visitation will also be held Saturday June 3, 2023, from 9 am until the service begins at 11:00 am at Trinity ELCA. Interment will follow at 3:00 pm at Ebenezer Moravian Church Cemetery in Watertown.
See www.ueckerwitt.com to send condolences or send them directly to the family home. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for Moon Beach Camp, St. Germaine; Church of Peace UCC, Fond du Lac; Cedar Community Legacy League, West Bend; or the Food Pantry of your choice.
