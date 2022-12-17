WEST BEND
Rev. Vernon A. Smith
May 31, 1938 — Dec. 10, 2022
Rev. Vernon A. Smith, 84, of West Bend died at the West Bend Cornerstone Assisted Living facility Saturday afternoon, December 10, 2022. Vern was born in Lafayette, IN, on May 31, 1938, the son of the late Vernon Paul and Esther Marie Egnew Smith. As a youth, Vern was known as “Bud” by his family and friends. He graduated from Shadeland High School in 1956 and earned a B.S. from Indiana State University in 1960 and a M.S. from Purdue University in 1965. Vern married Linda G. Duggleby of Tefft, Indiana, on August 29, 1959. Following 13 years as a schoolteacher and coach in Lafayette, IN, Vern earned his MDIV at Western Theological Seminary in 1976 and served as pastor of Faith Reformed Church in Kankakee, IL, and Hope Church in West Bend, each for 13 years, retiring in 2004. Vern loved his family and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, baseball and painting.
Vern is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda of West Bend; four children: Alexandra Smith Hall (husband Kevin Kelly) of Dayton, OH, Jeffrey D. Smith (wife Kathleen) of White Lake, MI, Julie Ann Johnson (husband Jeffrey) of West Bend and Doretta A. Knight (husband David) of Sidney, OH; and one sister, Carolyn Treadway (husband Clyde) of Fort Wayne, IN. He is further survived by his 14 grandchildren, 19 greatgrandchildren, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
When asked how he would sum up his life, Vern said, “Forgiven.”
“His Lord said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant… Enter into the joy of your Lord.’” — Matt. 25:21
There will be a celebration of life for Vern at a later date. If friends desire, memorials may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America (hdsa.org) or Preceptor Home Health and Hospice (W175 N11117 Stonewood Drive, Suite 100, Germantown, WI 53022) The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.