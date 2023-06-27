HARTFORD
Rev. Willard Allen Marquardt
Nov. 14, 1940 - June 22, 2023
Rev. Willard Allen Marquardt, age 82, of Hartford went home peacefully to his Savior on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Aurora Medical Center-Summit, surrounded by his family.
Willard was born November 14, 1940, in Norfolk, Nebraska to Florence R. (nee Walker) and Erwin W. Marquardt. He was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Willard was united in marriage to Linda J. Huffman on June 14, 1975.
Willard received his Master of Music degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was in demand as a soloist, performing many operas and oratorios. He was a junior high music teacher for several years until he decided to attend Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, MN, to become a pastor. Upon graduation from Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, Willard was ordained into the pastoral ministry at the dual parish of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church in Huilsburg, and Zum Kripplein Christi Ev. Lutheran Church in Iron Ridge, where he served for nearly 20 years.
After he retired from the ministry, he remained active giving private music lessons at the Hartford Music Center and was involved at Peace Lutheran Church as a choir member, leading Christmas services for Sunday School students, and playing organ for services.
Willard enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, and crossword puzzles. He loved writing special Christmas services for Sunday School and composed many choral and organ arrangements and compositions, one of which was featured when he was on choir tour with the Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary Chorus.
Willard is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda; children, Mike (April) Marquardt, John Marquardt (Aya), David (Shannon) Robert, Andrew (Julia), and Jennifer (Ryan); grandchildren, Seth, Matthew, Brennen, and Aria. He is further survived by his brother, Gerald Marquardt of Sherman, TX; and his sister Susan Marquardt of Bakersfield, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Charles Marquardt; brother James Marquardt; and sister, Ann Olcott.
Funeral services for Willard will be held Friday, June 30, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 1001 Center Street, Hartford, WI 53027, with Rev. Aaron Steinbrenner officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Committal in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford, with further fellowship to continue at Peace Lutheran.
Contributions in memory of Willard are appreciated to benefit the music ministry of his congregation, care of Peace Lutheran Church.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.