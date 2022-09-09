Rhoda Roxanna Woodard
Rhoda Roxanna Woodard was welcomed into the loving arms of Our Lord and Savior on September 2, 2022.
Rhoda was preceded in death by her husband, John Stephen Woodard.
She is survived by her children Cynthia Woodard Harvey, Timothy Woodard and Pennie, Daniel Woodard and Elena, and Christopher Woodard and Jenny; her grandchildren Jenna Marsh and Wesley, Janie Gaddy and Dalton, Chelsea Bryant and Cameron, Kristen Abdo and Jonathan Woodard; her great-grandchildren Jenley and Jaylee Marsh; Liam, Maddy, and Eleanor Abdo; Camden Bryant and Dawson Gaddy.
The funeral will be Saturday, September 10, with visitation from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and service at 3:00 p.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Clinton, MS. All who loved her are invited to come and honor her life.
The full obituary is on www.wrightferguson.com.