WEST BEND
Rhonda Joy Sutherland
July 17, 1956 — Dec. 27, 2022
Rhonda Sutherland of West Bend was born to eternal life on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at the age of 66.
Rhonda Joy Eisele was born in Fennimore on July 17, 1956, the daughter of Frank and Joyce (Herr) Eisele. After graduating from Fennimore High School, she attended UW-Platteville and earned a degree in Physical Education and Health. Rhonda was united in marriage to Rob Sutherland on June 17, 1978, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Fennimore. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Abbey and Robbie. Rhonda went on to teach at St. Joseph Parish School in Grafton for 34 years.
She is survived by her husband, Rob Sutherland; children Abbey (Ryan) Sutherland and Robbie (Anna) Sutherland; grandchildren Mari, Robert and Max Sutherland; mother, Joyce Eisele; sisters Judy (Jeff) Zimmerman and Debbie (Joe) Schweighardt; in-laws Robert and Gladys Sutherland, along with other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Eisele.
A celebration of life service for Rhonda will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1044 S Silverbrook Drive, West Bend, WI 53095. The family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday at the church from 2-4 p.m. A reception will be held following the service.
Many people describe Rhonda as being a “force” with a one-of-a-kind sense of humor and infectious laugh. She loved spending time in the kitchen creating delicious meals and making her famous chocolate chip cookies. Her students loved her annual obstacle course, field day, and trips to the bowling alley. She would love to be remembered with funny, strange or silly stories that celebrate the best parts of her life. Her greatest passion was her family.
A special thank-you to the caregivers of Cedar Community for their love and compassion for Rhonda over the past six years.
Memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association Wisconsin Chapter (www.alz.org/wi) in Rhonda’s name are appreciated. Online condolences can forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com. The Eernisse Funeral Home, Michael Schramka, associate, of Cedarburg is assisting the family.