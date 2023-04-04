WEST BEND
Rhonda Lee Verges
March 28, 2023
Rhonda Lee Verges (nee Faber) of Wheeling, IL Entered into Heaven on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the age of 60. The daughter of Thomas and Joanne Faber, of West Bend, WI. Rhonda graduated from West Bend East High School in 1981, she received a Bachelor or Arts degree from Concordia University. Rhonda married Demetrius “Shawn” Verges on October 14, 2006, at The Gardens in Allenton, WI. She most recently worked as a Sourcing Director for the Walgreen’s Corporation in Deerfield, IL, previously working for Brechteen, General Motors, and Rockwell Automation.
While living in West Bend she was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and is currently a member of The Bridge Community Church in Prospect Heights, IL.
Rhonda loved her family & friends and enjoyed spending time visiting with them playing cards and board games. She enjoyed vacationing on cruises with her husband, friends, and relatives. Rhonda traveled Europe, and Asia living in Shanghai, China for a time. She made lifelong friends along the way, many of whom she remained close to. Rhonda had a strong faith in the Lord and encouraged and exchanged Christian messages and music with others. She loved attending Christian Concerts; Her phone is filled with Contemporary Christian songs. Rhonda and Shawn enjoyed watching movies together, walking, and playing with their adopted rescue dog “Halo”.
During the last eight months she made a valiant effort to fight off the incurable Glioblastoma Cancer. Now she is at peace with the Lord in Heaven. Being a generous, and loving person, Rhonda was always ready to help people around her. Shawn and her family want you to know she agreed with organ donation. She will live on and will save lives and give hope to other families.
Rhonda is survived by her loving husband of 16 years Demetrius “Shawn” Verges; parents Thomas and Joanne (nee Hernickle) Faber of Iola; sister Tammy (Douglas) Towne of West Bend; niece Nicolle (Jake Rogge) Towne of West Bend; nephew Tyler (Hannah) Towne of Sun Prairie; sister-in-law Renee (Rodney) Lawler of MA; brother-in-law Kenneth (Denise) Verges of Virginia Beach, Va; stepson Trevor Verges of Atlanta, Ga. She is further survived by Aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and many friends. Rhonda was preceded in death by her mother-in-law Mary Verges; grandparents Walter & Pearl (nee Jones) Faber; Joseph & Lillian (nee Timm-Twachtmann) Hernickle; and “Halo”.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 12:00PM until 1:45 PM, with a Celebration of Rhonda’s life at 2:00 PM at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI. Memorial gifts in Rhonda’s honor are appreciated and can be made to: The American Cancer Society, The Glioblastoma Foundation, or The Lupus Foundation of America.
The family would like to thank Dr. George Bobustuc, and The NorthShore Health Systems team, The Walgreens Family; The Xylem Water Solutions Family; The Bridge Community Church, The Woodland Church, Plover, WI; Connie and Chris Laverenz of White Lake MI; Eva and Enrique Sanz of Madrid, Spain; and Dave and Stephanie Jung of Kewaskum, Wi.