TOWN OF WAYNE
Richard A. Amerling
Sept. 11, 1944 - May 24, 2022
Richard A. Amerling, 77, of the Town of Wayne, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home with his wife at his side.
Richard was born on September 11, 1944, the son of the late Edwin and Rosemarie (nee Boegel) Amerling and grew up in the Town of Wayne. Richard graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1962, enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard and proudly served his country for 20 years, retiring as a staff sergeant. On November 14, 1970, he was united in marriage to Sandra Hoepner at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Richard was employed at John Deere as a millwright and retired after 38 years of employment. He enjoyed snowmobiling, traveling and going on train trips, farming, and spending time with his grandchildren. Richard was active in Catholic Financial Life as a social secretary/treasurer, a member of the Bintzler-Waehler American Legion #347 in Lomira, a member of the Kewaskum Sno-Chiefs, and an active member of St. Kilian Catholic Church.
Those Richard leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Sandra; two children, Yvonne (Kyle) Abrahamsen and their children, Evan and Keegan, and Michael (Teresa) Amerling and their children, Kaitlin (fiancé, Lincoln), Kevin, and Morgan; his brothers and sisters, John (Anne) Amerling, Mary (Larry) Fleischman, Patty (Richard) Schmidt; his brother and sisters-in-law, Dianne (Bill) Horn, Larry Hoepner, and Joan Schladweiler; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
VISITATION: Richard's family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 305 Main Street, in Kewaskum, on Friday, May 27, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass for Richard will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Father Neil Zinthefer will officiate and burial will follow at St. Kilian Catholic Church Cemetery.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Richard's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.