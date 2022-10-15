WEST BEND
Richard A. Yahr
Richard A. Yahr passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born in West Bend to Leroy and Mildred (Nee Smith). He graduated from West Bend High School in 1948. He met Eileen J. Frank at the Barton Picnic and after a courtship of six months he asked for her hand in marriage. The wedding took place on December 3, 1955.
During their fifty-five years of marriage, they had three children, Greg, Steve (Jean), and Rick (Michele). Richard had been richly blessed with eight grandchildren, Sherry (Mike) Nygaard, Jason (Tonya) Yahr, Brandon (Mandy) Yahr, Eric (fiancé Amy Sisacusa) Yahr, Stephanie (Elias) Troken, Garrett Yahr, Joshua Yahr and Ethan Yahr. Completing the family are great-grandchildren, Taylor, Paige, Sawyer, Hailyn, Phenix, Everett, Connor, Dylan, Wyatt, Sheldyn, and three more on the way. He is further survived by a brother Clifford Yahr, other relatives, and friends. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; son Tim; siblings Leroy, Phil, Marilyn, and Gary.
Eileen and Richard were married in Christ Lutheran Church, Jackson. He worked at the West Bend 7Up Bottling Company and then for the West Bend Post Office for 25 plus years. Richard and Eileen followed their dream of living in the beautiful north woods of Wisconsin. They moved to Shay Lake in Pound where they enjoyed 14 wonderful years of fishing and relaxation. Richard enjoyed hunting, playing dartball, horseshoes, ping pong, playing his accordion and volunteering to play his accordion at the Nursing Home in Suring and was very active at Out Redeemer’s Lutheran Church, participating on committees and as the Church President, a Cub Scout leader and Postal Service Union Stuart. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be missed greatly by all who had the pleasure to know him.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Dr., West Bend. The Funeral Service will be at 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family, (262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com