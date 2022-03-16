TOWN OF ADDISON
Richard B. 'Rick' Wilkens
April 29, 1969 - March 11, 2022
Richard B. 'Rick' Wilkens, 52, of the Town of Addison passed away unexpectedly on March 11, 2022.
Rick was born on April 29, 1969, in West Bend, the son of Warren and Joan (nee Beimborn) Wilkens. He enjoyed snowmobiling, UTVing, and being outdoors at Rick and Angie's house up north. He loved going to the Brewers games.
Those Rick leaves behind to cherish his memory include his long-term partner, Angie Puls; his mother, Joan Wilkens; five siblings, Sandra Wilkens, Gerald (Shelley) Wilkens, Dennis (Michelle) Wilkens, Donald (Kim) Wilkens, and Robert (Kris) Wilkens; a nephew, Noah Wilkens; other relatives and friends.
Rick was preceded in death by his father, Warren Wilkens; his niece, Trisha Wilkens, and a nephew, Nathan Wilkens.
VISITATION: Rick's family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St. in West Bend, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family are appreciated.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Rick's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.