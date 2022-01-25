RICHFIELD
Richard C. ‘Dick’ Becker
Dec. 2, 1944 - Jan. 22, 2022
A lifelong resident of Richfield (Hubertus), Richard C. “Dick” Becker passed away at the age of 77 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Hartford to Marion (nee Schmoll) and Sylvester Becker. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn nee Grimm for 56 years; loving father of Wendy (Paul) Isaacson, Brian (Rene’), Darren (Jennifer), Kevin (Jamie), and Corey (Jennifer); and proud grandfather of Eric, Erin, Nick Branden, Rebecca, Evan, Kyle, Tyler, Brianna, Tyson, Kenna, Greyson, Reagan, and Adley. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers David and Donald, and sister, Linda.
A graduate of Hartford High School, Dick went on to work at Chrysler Outboard and Wacker Corporation (30 years). At the age of 16 he joined the Richfield Volunteer Fire Department and later became the fire chief of the Bark Lake Fire Department. While chief, he was instrumental in bringing the first ambulance to the Town of Richfield. Dick served the Town of Richfield as a member of multiple committees, along with being a 3-term town supervisor.
Dick’s passion was spending time with his family. While raising his kids, he spent endless hours doing laps on Bark Lake pulling them on skis. Countless numbers of friends have memories of “Mr. Becker” at bonfires and other gatherings at the lake. Every Sunday consisted of family cookouts and afternoon pontoon rides. In retirement, he loved attending his grandkids’ sporting events and helping to drive them wherever they needed to be. Marilyn always kept him busy, whether it was country line dancing or going for ice cream in his convertible Mustang.
Visitation will be at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Menomonee Falls Saturday, January 29, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Following a private burial, the family will greet friends and family for dinner at 3:00 p.m. at Richfield Fire Station 1 on Highway 175, Richfield.
