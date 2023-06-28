Richard Carl Gerhardt
Sept. 17, 1930 - June 22, 2023
Richard Carl Gerhardt, 92, lost his long battle with cancer at his residence at New Perspective on June 22, 2023.
He was born September 17, 1930, at home in West Bend to Carl and Charlotte (Glander) Gerhardt. He graduated from West Bend High School in 1948, started college at Lakeland College in Sheboygan, but enlisted in the Army to serve in the Korean War.
He married the love of his life, Mavis (Schrank), and spent most of his career at the United States Post Office in West Bend as a letter carrier. Richard knew most of the people in West Bend by their address and they knew him from the millions of jokes he told.
He was very active with Trinity Lutheran Church of West Bend and was especially known for his wonderful singing voice. He shared his singing talent with the Trinity choir and many weddings and funerals over the years. He was also the custodian for Trinity after he retired from the Post Office.
Also, after retirement he was able to spend more time refinishing and repairing furniture, along with his passion to feed and watch the birds in his yard. He also volunteered for many years at the local conservancy, Lac Lawrann.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, wife, daughter Jean Gardipee, and granddaughter Andrea Barringer.
Surviving are his daughters, Susan (Steve) Ruppel, Barbara (Michael) Tyree, and Mary Beth Gerhardt; 11 grandchildren: Rick Gamble, Carolyn Wanamaker, Joe Ruppel, Jordan Ruppel, Jeremy Ruppel, Craig Barringer, Josh Tyree, Paul Tyree, Carla Olson, Eric Dreher and Rebecca Ries; and 9 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Froedtert West Bend; the caregivers of New Perspective Senior Living for their loving and tender care; and the nurse, Kim, and the aide, Kelly, from Horizon Hospice for their expertise in the end-of-life care along with their kindness, patience and loving care to the family.
VISITATION: Richard’s family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church (140 N Seventh Ave - West Bend, WI 53095).
SERVICE: A memorial service in remembrance of Richard will take place on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Church with Pastor David Schoob officiating. Private inurnment will be at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
In lieu of flowers, please give a memorial to Trinity Lutheran Church, 140 N. Seventh Ave., West Bend.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Richard’s arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.