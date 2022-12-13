HARTFORD
Richard ‘Dick’ D. Rupp Sr.
October 23, 1938 - December 6, 2022
Richard “Dick” D. Rupp Sr. of Hartford found peace on Monday, December 6, 2022 at the Kathys Hospice Center in West Bend.
Dick was born October 23, 1938 in Waukesha to parents Evelyn A. (nee Schane) and George W. Rupp. He was united in marriage to Gail (nee Edwards) on April 8, 1961, and have been married for 61 happy and loving years.
Dick was a man of many travels, hobbies, and passions. He had a career of over 35 years as a shop foreman at Kraft-Well, having also worked for Rexnord for many years where he had opportunities to travel as an engineer installing the companies’ conveyor systems in numerous countries all over the world. Dick’s many years of travel for work were always accompanied by his wife, Gail; together they got to experience many new places Ñ their favorites being Indonesia and Alaska. Apart from Dick’s career, he was a man of the great outdoors, enjoying plenty of deer and pheasant hunting, along with fishing in his younger years. He was a great family man and cherished spending time with his children, taking camping trips all together, visiting relatives in different states, and even coaching little league for his sons’ baseball teams, along with spending weekends being a horse show dad for his daughter. Dick will always be remembered for his love for his family and his hard work ethic, the memories made will never be forgotten.
Dick is survived by his loving wife, Gail of 61 years; loved children, Rick (Kathy Kulas) Rupp Jr., Russell (Janet) Rupp, and Toni (Steve Wilinski) Rupp; treasured grandchildren, Sheldon and Zach Rupp, Matthew, Lucas, Jacob, and Colton Rupp, Mick and Jesse Kiehl, Kelsey Frank, Ross Hackbarth, Chandler and Anthony Wilinski; many cherished great-grandchildren; dear sister Donna Smith; in-laws, Dr. Keith (Ginny), Glen (Marge), Diane, Tom (Debbie) Edwards, and Kim (Steve) Jaye. He is further survived by many other loved relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Mary and Glenn Edwards; brothers George Jr. and Phil Rupp; brother-in-law Daniel Edwards; and granddaughter Cassandra Rupp.
Memorial services for Dick will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022 at St. Theresa Chapel at Holy Hill (1525 Carmel Road, Hubertus, WI 53033), with Father Jude officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends for the visitation at the church on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. -12:45 p.m. Military honors will occur promptly at 12:50 p.m. before the start of mass at 1:00 p.m. A private inurnment will take place at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Dick.