Richard ‘Dick’ E. Huenerbein
March 25, 1941 - June 18, 2022
Richard “Dick” E. Huenerbein, 81 of West Bend passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
He was born on March 25, 1941, to the late Edward and Dorothy (nee Landon) Huenerbein in Milwaukee. Dick graduated from Menomonee Falls High School. On February 27, 1965, he was united in marriage to Lois Reichert. He worked for Wisconsin Electric Power Company for 34 years until his retirement in 2003. Dick enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping as well as golfing, and bowling. He loved socializing with his friends and will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Dick leaves behind to cherish his memory include his four children, Sherri (Tim Filtz), Scott (Collette Stoltz), Heidi (Woody Carrick) Cruise, and Tami (John) Knoll; six grandchildren, Nichole Sanfilippo, Makenna Huenerbein, Bryson Huenerbein, Aubrie Huenerbein, Caleb Knoll, and Kelsi Knoll; two great-grandchildren, Arya Sanfilippo and Arlo Sanfilippo; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Huenerbein, and his brother, Douglas Huenerbein.
A celebration of life visitation in remembrance of Dick will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington St., West Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice in Dick’s name are appreciated by the family.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at New Perspective Senior Living, The Pavilion at Glacier Valley, My Choice, and Horizon Home Care & Hospice for all their help and care.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dick’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.