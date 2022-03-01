PLYMOUTH
Richard (Dick) J. Punzenberger
Feb. 10, 1947 - Feb. 24, 2022
On Thursday, February 24, 2022, surrounded by his children, Richard (Dick) J. Punzenberger, of Plymouth passed away peacefully at the age of 75 at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.
Dick will be remembered by many for the full life he lived and the amazing people that he was fortunate to call his family and friends. He was born on February 10, 1947, in Plymouth, one of four sons of the late William “Bill” and Colette (Mugan) Punzenberger.
Dick was an energetic child and adolescent, blazing a trail and graduating from West Bend High School in 1965. On April 23, 1966, he married Barbara St. Peter. The couple proudly welcomed two children, John and Peggy. Although they divorced several years later, the couple remained close friends until the end of Dick’s life.
On November 20, 1976, he married Linda Sharpee. Dick and Linda grew their family, adding three more children, Richard (Rich), Michael (Mike), and Ryan, bringing Dick’s total to five. The couple divorced in 1988. His children fondly remember some of his most beloved hobbies: collecting model cars, telling jokes, watching sports, and going for walks.
Dick was an entrepreneur, and in 1973, he opened The Depot Restaurant in Plymouth, which he proudly owned and operator for 25 years before selling in 1998. He then went on to another employment opportunity, Bemis Manufacturing Company, retiring in 2012.
Dick is survived by his five children: John (Erin) Punzenberger of MN, Peggy (John) Palumbo of AZ, Rich Punzenberger of MN, Mike Punzenberger (special friend Kimberly Held) of Sheboygan Falls, and Ryan (Jill) Punzenberger of West Bend; four grandchildren: Giana (daughter of Peggy) Palumbo, Dylan (son of John) Punzenberger, Drew (son of John) Punzenberger, and Violet (daughter of Ryan) Punzenberger; and three brothers: John (Lynn) Punzenberger of West Bend, Jay (Jill) Punzenberger of Wausau, and Robert (Nancy) Punzenberger of West Bend. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Colette Punzenberger.
Following Richard’s wishes, cremation has taken place and private family services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice in Sheboygan Falls in memory of Dick.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for all the care and compassion given to Dick and his family and to Kimberly Held for providing selfless support to his immediate family members during the last days of Dick’s life.