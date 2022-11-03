SLINGER
Richard ‘Dick’ Ralph Steffan
July 13, 1941 - Oct. 29, 2022
Richard “Dick” Ralph Steffan, age 81, passed away on October 29, 2022 at his home in Slinger. He was born on July 13, 1941 in Milwaukee to Ralph and Angela (nee Detloff) Steffan. Dick enjoyed Slinger racing during the early dirt-pit days in the tri-county area. He also, was often known as, and enjoyed being the “Top-Notch Excavator.”
Dick is survived by his three children, Bryan, Gary and Debbie; friend who cared for him for many years, Christina (Jim) Christenson; bonus children, Jeff Zenisek, Greg (Donna) Zenisek, Ken (Marliss) Zenisek, Dennis (Marilyn) Zenisek and Tim (Denise) Zenisek. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his loving companion, Donna M. Zenisek.
A celebration of Dick’s life will be held at Sheryl’s Club 175 (3545 WI-175 Slinger, WI 53086) on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.