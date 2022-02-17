Lakewood
Richard ‘Dick’ Raymond Jeranek Sr.
March 30, 1941 - Feb. 9, 2022
Richard “Dick” Raymond Jeranek Sr., age 80, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at his home in Lakewood. He was born on March 30, 1941 in Richfield to Raymond and Martha (nee Johnson) Jeranek. He graduated from Hartford Union High School and married his love, Mary McKay, on February 24, 1968. Dick enjoyed hunting and riding his scooter.
Dick is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary; four children, Richard Jr. (Tracy), Sean, Vanessa and Ty (Aimee); grandchildren Devin and Cody Frankovis, Ciara Rohlinger, Hunter, Ahren and Eli Jeranek, Jakob and Ian Strupp, Alicia (Brandon) Carter, Sierra Jeranek and Dane Heisler; great-grandchildren, Chase Schott and Landon Frankovis; 2 sisters Shirley Schultz and Donna James; sisters-in-law, Bernice Baranyk, Donna McKay, Carol McKay, Mary McKay and brothers-in-law Leonard McKay and John McKay. Dick is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his grandson Jeremy Jeranek; his parents; mother-in-law Bernice McKay; brothers-in-law Chuck Schultz, Robert James, Harold McKay and Daniel Baranyk.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, February 20, from 12:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
A special thank-you to Unity Hospice, the Lakewood/Townsend EMT and the Nicolet Pharmacy.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.