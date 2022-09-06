RUBICON
Richard F. Fieweger
March 23, 1943 - August 27, 2022
Richard F. Fieweger, “Dick,” age 79, of Rubicon passed away peacefully Saturday, August ,27, 2022, at the Gardens of Hartford.
Richard was born at home on the Schroeder Farm on March 23, 1943, in Hartford to Anita E. (nee Guntly) and Helmuth B. Fieweger. He graduated Hartford Union High School, class of 1961, where he met the love of his life, Linda C. Ebert. They were united in marriage October 23, 1965, at Zivko’s Ballroom in Hartford where they also celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Linda and Richard enjoyed each other’s company filled with singing, laughter, and dancing.
Richard worked on the family farm his entire life which he eventually bought and built his home there, now known as The Bowery. He served our country in the United States Army National Guard in the 1960s. Richard had many interests and hobbies including: deer and turkey hunting; country line dancing with his wife and their very good friends; photography; poetry; bird watching; music and playing the accordion, harmonica, and piano; traveling; walking his land and morel hunting, trees (especially hickory trees), chopping wood, grilling, and hosting annual Father’s Day Picnics on the farm. He was very artistic and romantic, making Linda many homemade cards with his poetry. Richard was one of the founding members for the Ashippun Lions Club and member since 1978, where he was very active in delivering baskets and visiting those in nursing homes during the Christmas season and various other fundraisers. Richard will be fondly remembered by his willingness to help and give to anyone, amazing sense of humor and being a jokester, never complaining and always embracing life living to the fullest.
Richard is survived by his beloved and cherished wife of nearly 57 years, Linda Fieweger; loving sons, Kevin Robert Fieweger and Craig Allen (Nichole Green) Fieweger; treasured granddaughter, Ashley Martel and treasured great-grandson, Brayden; dear brother-in-law, Gary (Kay) Ebert and dear niece, Kaitlin Busch; and his best friend since high school and who was also his best man, Larry (Joanne) Greuel. He is further survived by many other loved nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, friends, and neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Joanne (Jerry) Geldnich and Rita (Marcel) Wolf; parents-in-law, Harold and Mary (nee Werner) Ebert; brother-in-law, Robert Ebert, and infant siblings-in-law, Michael and Laura Ebert.
The Fieweger family will host a celebration of Richard’s life Monday, September 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at The Bowery, N2201 County Road P, Rubicon, WI 53078. A time of sharing of memories will begin at 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., with further fellowship to follow.
In honor of Richard’s giving and caring nature and wanting to help others as able, contributions to the Ashippun Lions Club, American Cancer Society, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and/or to the Wounded Warriors are sincerely appreciated.
