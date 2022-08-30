ALLENTON
Richard George Schellinger
April 7, 1933 - Aug. 27, 2022
Richard George Schellinger, age 89, of Allenton, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend.
Richard was born April 7, 1933, in the Greenwood to George and Marcella (nee Schweiger) Schellinger. He was united in marriage to Mary Ann (nee Fehring) on April 25, 1959, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Allenton. They had a faithful and happy marriage of 62 years that they shared with their family and friends. He loved his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was an outdoor enthusiast. He shared his love for hunting, snowmobiling, fishing, ATV’s with his family at Winter Green Lake in Park Falls, which family members continue to carry on his passions today. He was an extremely handy man and could fix almost anything. He enjoyed playing a good game of sheepshead, hosting parties, landscaping and gardening at their homestead of 52 years. He also loved woodworking, building birdhouses and bird feeders for family and friends.
He worked full time at Gehls for 32 years, along with, several part-time jobs at Hank Wiedmeyer, Elroy Peters Carpentry, Claude Brost Heating & Air and many side projects for family and friends.
Richard is survived by his beloved children, Arleen (Dale) Mantel, Mike (Cathy), Mark (Cindy), Merle (Cindy), Cheryl (Jeremy) Sandretti, and Allen (Krysta); 15 grandchildren, Jesse (Nicky), Mitch (Melissa), Tracy, Nick (Mary), Shanna (Andy), Troy (Megan), Brandon, Kaylie (Brandon), Travis, Jared (Haley), Brett, Makenzie, Matthew, Bennett, and Braelyn; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings Gary (Mary) Schellinger, Joan (Don) Stangl and Susan Holmes; brothers and sisters in-law, Earl (Elaine) Fehring, and Jerome (Nancy) Fehring. He is further survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Ann; parents, George and Marcella Schellinger; in-laws, Walter and Viola Fehring; Janice and Virgil Weninger, Jane and Cal Castner, Gwen Sheehan and Duane Holmes.
Mass of Christian Burial for Richard will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church (215 Main St., Allenton, WI 53002) on Thursday, September 1, at 6:00 p.m. with the Very Reverend Father Rick Stoffel officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 2:00 p.m.-5:45 p.m.
Committal will take place at 9:00 a.m. the following morning at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Allenton.
Memorials to Resurrection Catholic Church or Allenton American Legion Post 483 in Richard’s name are appreciated in lieu of flowers.