Richard J. Adee
October 2, 1942 — April 20, 2022
Richard J. Adee of West Bend died on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the age of 79 years. He was born on October 2, 1942 in West Bend to the late Cecil and Pauline (nee Klarkowski) Adee.
As a longtime resident of West Bend, he attended local schools, graduating from West Bend High School. He then enlisted into the United States Air Force. During his service, he was stationed in South Dakota and Hawaii. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to West Bend and began working at Serigraph. Throughout his career, he held many different positions. In the early 2000s, he retired as a process planner after more than 30 years of faithful employment.
As an avid outdoorsman, his love of hunting and fishing brought him great joy. He was a member of the West Bend Barton Sportsman’s Club. As a member, he expanded their trapshooting and sporting clays programs. He was also a member of Walleyes for Tomorrow and the Kewaskum chapter of the Turkey Federation.
Survivors include 2 daughters: Colleen (Aaron) Muench of West Bend and Renee (Jeffrey) Chandler of West Bend; 1 sister-in-law, Marie Adee of Green Bay; 1 brother-in-law, Victor Vey of Cedarburg; other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Elizabeth Adee and Doris Vey; and 2 brothers, Donald Adee and David Adee.
At Richard’s request, no services will be held. The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family. Messages of comfort and condolence for the family may be left in an online guest book at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.