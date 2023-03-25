CAMPBELLSPORT
Richard L. Landrath
Feb. 28, 1965 — March 22, 2023
Richard L. Landrath, 58, of Campbellsport passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac. He was born on February 28, 1965, in Beaver Dam, the son of Frederick and Joan (Beilke) Landrath. On February 24, 2016, he married Jeanne L. Waldschmidt in Las Vegas, NV. Richard worked as truck driver and mechanic for Justman Trucking and Kreilkamp Trucking and for the past 18 years for Paul Waldschmidt.
Richard enjoyed riding his Harley, smoking meat and fish, making maple syrup and playing with his dog Ulka. In his younger years he always had a band and still enjoyed doing karaoke. Richard was a great mechanic and loved working in his shop doing things for others; he was always there for family and friends. When he took on a task, you could be sure he would get it right. Family always came first; he looked out for everyone and he left us with many great stories.
Survivors include his wife, Jeanne; children Stephanie McGuire, Beth (Amy) Vaughn and Jordan Waldschmidt; grandchildren Riley Kutzik, Lliam McGuire, Nathan (fiancée Kylie) Vaughn, Haylee Vaughn, Greyson Waldschmidt and Layla Waldschmidt; great-granddaughter Wrenleigh; siblings Kim Gremminger, Fred (Lisa) Landrath, Jr., Lore (Ron) Shaver and Mike (Erica) Landrath, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Joan.
A celebration of Richard’s life will be held Saturday, May 6, at Bahr Time in Elmore (W2904 Main St. Campbellsport) with family arriving at 11 a.m. and friends after noon.
The family extends a special thank-you to the Campbellsport EMT’s and Fond du Lac paramedics.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.