Richard Lenard ‘Dick’ Edwards
Sept. 26, 1930 - Feb. 16, 2022
Richard Lenard “Dick” Edwards was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on September 26, 1930, to Richard G. “Doc” and Alma Edwards (Zimpel). Dick passed away peacefully at the age of 91 surrounded by his loving family on February 16, 2022, at Gables on the Pond in Random Lake.
Dick is survived by his wife, Marilyn Edwards (Lemke); sisters, Gwendolyn Dreher, Ruth “Dolly” Ramthun, and Patricia Darin; brother-in law, Ronald Lemke; children, Anne “Trink” Haskin, Mary (Richard) Steinberg, John (Chris) Nummerdor, Michael Nummerdor, Robert (Laura) Nummerdor, Donald “Skip” (Linda) Nummerdor, and Sally (Chris) Cochran, as well as daughters-in-law Barbara Edwards and Lynn Ondercin.
He is also survived by grandchildren, Andrew Haskin, David (April) Haskin and Elizabeth (Nathan) Zyduck; Sam (Marja) Steinberg, Lilly (Mark) Jensen, Jack Steinberg and Maggie (Nikolaj) Hagen; Lauren (Chris) Knight; Thomas “TJ” (Denise) Edwards; Mikaela (friend Josh Madell) Nummerdor; Jason German, Joseph (Kristin) Nummerdor; Jenny (Ryan) Kaczanowski, Peter (Hannah) Nummerdor; Kurtis (Tori) Cochran, Krystal Cochran, Jacob (Rachel) Cochran and Isaiah Cochran. He was the proud great-grandfather of 22! Dick also leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well as extended family and friends. He was known as “Grandpa Fiddlefutz” by most.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Arlette Ann Mehlos, who passed away too young in 1977; loving sons, Richard “Rick” Edwards and Thomas Edwards; brother, William (Violet) Edwards; sister, Annabelle (Allen) Tessar; brothers-in-law, Jules Dreher, Eldon Ramthun and Joseph Darin; brother-in-law, Bruce “Griff” Haskin; sister-in-law Connie Lemke; and brother-and-sister-in-law, Gerald and Kathleen Mehlos.
Dick was baptized by his grandfather, a pastor, in Kingsburg, South Dakota, on December 18, 1930. The family moved to Kewaskum in 1931 and he was confirmed at St. Lucas Ev. Lutheran Church in Kewaskum. Dick graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1948 where he was an outstanding multi-sport athlete. He continued his athletic prowess into adulthood on city teams, a catcher in baseball, a center in basketball, and a great golfer at his favorite hangout Hon-E-Kor Country Club, where he could boast a hole-in-one. Dick was instrumental in developing the Wigwam Restaurant in Kewaskum. He was a member of Kewaskum Kiwanis from 1958 to 1998 and the Kewaskum School Board for 10 years. He moved to Long Lake in 1978 where he served as Osceola Town Clerk. With improving the walleye fishing on Long Lake in mind, in 1979 he organized and developed the Long Lake Fishing Club, Inc. (LLFC), an environmental, educational and philanthropic organization that is still going strong today. The LLFC and its newsletter, The Legend, were recognized by the state in 1993.
Dick added a new phase in his life when he and Marilyn became snowbirds in Sebring, Florida, in 2001. The originator/organizer in him blossomed again when he started a mixed golf league and a successful golf tournament. Woodhaven Estates and his fellow snowbird neighbors became his winter family. His passions were his wife and family, friends (and he was the most loyal), church, golf, fishing, cribbage, poker, a good book, a good joke, and a good martini. He gained family fame by making Grandpa Fiddlefutz’s Dill Pickles.
Per Dick’s wishes, in lieu of a funeral service, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, West Bend, or New Life Lutheran Church, Sebring, FL, are appreciated.
