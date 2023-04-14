JACKSON
Richard M. Ebeling
Sept. 15, 1952 - April 10, 2023
Richard M. Ebeling of Jackson passed away on April 10, 2023 at the age of 70.
Richard was born on September 15, 1952 in Green Bay to his late parents, Frederick Ebeling and Dorothy Ebeling (nee Christenson). He became a child of God through baptism on October 5, 1952. Richard was united in marriage on July 26, 1975, with his beloved wife, Nancy (nee Nicol), and together their marriage was blessed with three children: Heather, Jonathan, and Sarah.
Richard was raised in Cooperstown. Working on the family farm, his faith grew, and he developed a strong work ethic. He graduated from Manitowoc Lutheran High School in 1970 and then attended Dr. Martin Luther College (DMLC) in New Ulm, MN, graduating in 1975. During his time at DMLC, between his 3rd and 4th year, his schooling was interrupted by a one-year break to emergency teach for Garden Homes Lutheran School, in Milwaukee. During his summer breaks from college, Richard also worked with his dad doing road construction. Upon graduating from college, he was called to teach at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran School where he taught sixth and seventh grade. He also actively served in several leadership and service roles at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church. He continued to work hard over the summers to support his family by working for Liesener Soils Inc., where he worked full-time after he retired from teaching.
In addition to Richard’s involvement with church and work, He also devoted time to his family and hobbies. He spent time playing sports with his kids in the backyard, going on family bike rides, and driving cross country each year on family vacations. He was an avid card player, learning much from his beloved parents. His favorite card games were sheepshead, cribbage, 500, and euchre. Richard stayed active in many ways, including playing in various softball leagues, playing volleyball with Nancy in different leagues, coaching youth sports at David’s Star, and refereeing basketball and volleyball.
Richard is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; three children, Heather (Richard) Kretz, Jonathan (Emily) Ebeling, and Sarah (Lt. Col. William) Vanasse; seven grandchildren, Ayden, Evan, Izzabella, and Gabriella Kretz, Josiah Ebeling, and Lilliana and Madelyn Vanasse; three brothers, David (Lois) Ebeling, Paul (Jane) Ebeling, and Glenn (Linda) Ebeling, and brother-in-law Mark (LuAnn) Nicol. Richard is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leland and Clarice Nicol.
There will be a visitation held for Richard on Sunday, April 16, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church in Jackson, followed by a funeral service beginning at 4:00 p.m. A private burial will take place at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church or Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School are appreciated.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-377-0380 or for online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.