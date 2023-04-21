CAMPBELLSPORT
Richard P. Sabish
Feb. 5, 1940 - April 18, 2023
Richard P. Sabish, 83, of Campbellsport went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at his home. He was born in Lomira on February 5, 1940, the son of Paul and Adelia “Dolly” (Wagner) Sabish. Dick served in the U.S. Army National Guard and on active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis. On October 16, 1999, he was united in marriage to Geraldine “Gerri” Zingsheim Pesch at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Campbellsport. Dick worked at Regal Ware for many years, retiring in 2003. He belonged to the Lomira American Legion Post #347, Amvets, the 127th Infantry of the 32nd Red Arrow Division and the 25 Year Club at Regal Ware. Dick loved hunting, fishing, and their camper at Lake Puckaway. He also enjoyed playing sheepshead, the casinos, going to gun and car shows, cruises, their trip to Germany, and reading.
Survivors include his wife, Gerri; children Bambi (Bob) Huck, Scott (Chip) Sabish and Jason Sabish; stepchildren Sharon (Mark) Beck, Mary (Scott) Rammer, and Gene (Deb) Pesch; grandchildren Meckenzie Sabish, Jacob Sabish, Kate Sabish, Josh (Cassie) Shaudvitis, and Jamie Shaudvitis; step-grandchildren Chad Nagel, Erin (fiancŽ Kevin Rood) Rammer, Erica Rammer, and Justin (Amy) Pesch; great-grandchildren Nevaeh Shaudvitis and Jayce Shaudvitis; sister, Sandra (Dan) Massie; sisters-in-law Patricia Rosenthal, Kathy (Rich) Diels, and Janet Zingsheim; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepson Gerald Pesch, brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Jim Schwefel, Joanne Bakes, Bill Zingsheim, and Gordon Rosenthal.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 27, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 406 E. Main Street, Campbellsport.
A memorial Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, April 27, at 4:00 p.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church. The Rev. Mark Jones will officiate and burial will be at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery.
The Sabish family extends a special thank-you to Quality Cab for transporting Dick to dialysis at Davita and Larry Sabish and the neighbors for their help during Dick’s illness.
The Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfurnerals.com.