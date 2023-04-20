Richard ‘Rich’ A. Fechter
August 21, 1945 - April 16, 2023
Richard “Rich” A. Fechter, age 77, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. Rich passed on the same day as his father, August, just 30 years later.
He was born August 21, 1945, to August and Helen (nee Hentges) Fechter. Rich married Martha M. Wollner, on May 27, 1967. Rich worked at Menasha Corp in Hartford in the maintenance department from 1979 until retiring in 2011. He retired as a maintenance manager. Rich was a longtime caretaker of St. Augustine in the Town of Trenton. He made his daily visits to check on St. Augustine. Rich enjoyed hunting, working his hobby farm, working on tractors in his shop, and watching RFDTV. He was Mr. Fix-It. He liked spending time “up north” for many years. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Many who came to visit or called him during his illness.
Rich is survived by his wife Martha, of 55 years; children Angela (Dean) Schelinske, Tracy (Steven) Gergetz, Jennifer Fechter, Gregory (Kelly) Fechter; grandchildren Alyssa Schelinske, Kaylie (Matt) Fiene, Nicholas, Adam (Micaela), Rachel, Ryan, and Anna Gergetz, Mason Fechter; great-grandchild, Liberty Gergetz; sisters Clara Neu, Dorothy Griesmer; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Fechter, Irene Fechter, and Chris Wollner. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and good friends.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, August and Helen Fechter; siblings Raymond (Arlene) Fechter, Barbara Fechter, Leo Fechter, Martha (George) Meyer, Ralph Fechter, Leroy Neu, James Griesmer, August (Sylvia) Fechter; father- and mother-in-law, Joseph and Bernice Wollner; and brother-in-law James Wollner.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. until 5:45 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m., at the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in Rich’s name to St. Augustine Building Fund for future repairs.
Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses throughout his lifetime, the Froedtert Cancer Center in West Bend, Horizon Hospice, and his children who enabled his wish of staying home during his final journey.
The pain is finally past, but the best memories remain!
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.