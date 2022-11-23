HARTFORD
Richard ‘Rick’ E. Teschner
Sept. 14, 1952 - Nov. 19, 2022
Richard “Rick” E. Teschner, age 70, of Hartford passed away on November 19, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh surrounded by his loving family.
Richard was born September 14, 1952, in Milwaukee to Richard and Florence (Hintz) Teschner.
Richard graduated from St. John’s Cathedral, Milwaukee, in 1971. He married the love of his life, Rita (Wagoner), on August 24, 1974. Together they built a life and moved to Hartford in 1978. Richard worked for AT&T from 1971 until the company relocated in 1993. Richard then worked for Karavan Trailers from 1993-1994 learning a whole new trade. He finished his career at Maysteel in Allenton from 1994-2014 when he retired.
Family was most important and always a priority. He was known to be on the sidelines watching and cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events. Whether it was baseball, football, or softball, he would always try his best to be there supporting them. Richard was an avid outdoorsman and sports fan. One of his favorite things was hunting and spending time with his son, grandsons and other family and friends at his 40-acre property in Waupaca, or on any lake fishing. He loved watching Sunday football all day, but was a big fan of the Brewers and Packers.
He is survived by his wife, Rita, of 46 years; his daughter, Tanya (Steve) Pliner of Mayville; his son, Jason (Maritza) Teschner of Hartford; grandchildren, Marshall (Stephanie), Cailie, Kendall, Maxwell (Ashlee), Maddox, Jaxson, Taylor, Emery, Hunter and best friend, Joe Soltis. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Donna Lee and his in-laws, Charles and Eunice Wagoner.
The family would like to thank Ashley Teschner, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, Oshkosh Fire Department, Winneconne Fire Department, Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh, Aurora Summit Cancer Center and Aurora at Home Hospice for his care. Also, a sincere thank-you to St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Slinger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 208 W. Washington St., Slinger, with the Rev. Richard J. Stoffel officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.
The Leikness Funeral Home of Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements.