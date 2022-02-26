Richard Silvin Theusch
April 4, 1938 — Feb. 24, 2022
Richard Silvin Theusch, 83, passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital in the Town of Polk with his family at his side.
Richard was born on April 4, 1938, the son of the late Walter and Regina (nee Wiesner) Theusch. He enlisted and served his country from 1957 to 1959 in the Army. Richard was united in marriage to Carol Ann Krebs on May 13, 1967, in St. Lawrence Catholic Church in St. Lawrence. Richard worked at the Gehl company for 43 years. Following his retirement he enjoyed working for Wisconsin Auto Auction and Russ Darrow driving cars. He belonged to the Hexelbank Club, Kewaskum School Board, and was a church choir member for 50 years. Richard loved fishing and going on casino trips. Those Richard leaves behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Carol Ann Theusch; four children, Ronald (Ada) Theusch, Doreen Zellmer, Allen (Dana) Theusch and Joann (Ernie Mahsem) Theusch; nine grandchildren, Liesel Theusch, Miranda (Erick) Swanson, Erik Theusch, Abbie Theusch, Jonathan Zellmer, Dustin Zellmer, Peyton Theusch, Jacob Mahsem, and Kailey Mahsem; five sisters, Carol Jean Jacak, Lorraine Beine, Rosemary (Robert) Guth, Elaine (Dennis) Wieberdink, and Darlene Walls; a brother, Donald (Diane) Theusch; a sister-in-law, Caroline Theusch; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his four brothers Walter “Sonny” Theusch, Robert Theusch, Francis Theusch, and James Theusch; sister Marilyn Theusch; nephew, Kyle Theusch; and two brothers-in-law, Roger Jacak and Ervin Beine.
VISITATION: Richard’s family will greet relatives and friends at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 305 Main St. in Kewaskum, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until noon.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: A Mass for Richard will be held at noon on Saturday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Father Mark Jones will officiate and military honors will take place after Mass at Holy Trinity. Cremation will follow the traditional Mass and burial of his cremains will take place at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Kewaskum on Sunday, March 6, at 10:00 a.m.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum and the nurses at Froedtert West Bend Hospital.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with Richard’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.