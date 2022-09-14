WEST BEND
Richard W. Westerman
Oct. 9, 1931 - Sept. 12, 2022
Richard W. Westerman, 90, of West Bend went to his heavenly home on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Kathy Hospice, West Bend. He was born on the family farm near St. Bridget’s Church on October 9, 1931, the son of Walter and Helen (Batzler) Westerman. Rich served in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954. On July 7, 1956, he married Angeline S. Fell at St. Martin’s Church in Ashford. Rich worked for a number of different farmers in the area and then started working at the West Bend Company which lasted for 40 years until retirement.
Rich was a member of the West Bend American Legion Post #36, the Moose Lodge and The West Bend Knights of Columbus where he worked part time at the Columbian. Rich and Angie attended Packers games since 1980 and went to the 1998 Super Bowl in San Diego and he enjoyed the Brewers when they won. Rich also enjoyed bowling, going of trips and had a great sense of humor. He took care of the flowers at their home and loved to celebrate all events with lots of parties with family, neighbors and friends. Rich worked hard and played hard.
Those left behind to cherish Rich’s life include his wife of 66 years, Angie; daughters Joanne Smith, Judy (Mike) Geist and Jane (Steve) Sterr; grandson, Tyler Sterr; brother, Lloyd Westerman; sister Sally Doll; brothers-in-law Phil Hahn and Jake (Jenny) Fell; sister-in-law Chris (Jim) Ruplinger; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding Rich in death were his parents; son-in-law Skip Smith; sisters Ardell (Joe) Fell, Lorraine (Rick) Boden and Mary Hahn; sister-in-law Rosie Westerman; and brothers-in-law Gerry Doll and Frank (Arlene) Fell.
Visitation will be Monday, September 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, 1025 S. 7th Ave. West Bend.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 19 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. The Rev. Kevin Harmon will officiate and burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery, Kewaskum.
The Westerman family extends a special thank-you to Kathy Hospice, Horizon Hospice and the therapists at the Samaritan Home.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.