HARTFORD
Richard W. Witt
August 15, 1941 — Feb. 9, 2023
Richard “Dick” Walter Witt, age 81 of Hartford passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 10:40 a.m. at the Virginia Highlands Nursing home in Germantown.
He was born to Hilda (nee Wernig) and Walter Carl Witt on August 15, 1941, in Milwaukee. He was united in marriage to Kathleen Mae Sonn on November 23, 1963. Dick served one term as mayor, and he also served as Police & Fire commissioner of Hartford for thirty years. He had a long career in industrial sales at Cross Manufacturing and previous employment with Dynex and Sundstrand. He was also a private pilot who enjoyed flying his plane, “up north” fishing, hunting, and golf.
Dick is survived by his sons, Ronald (Gloria) Witt of Milwaukee, and Kevin (Megan) Witt of Campbellsport; grandsons, Alex (Amanda) Witt of Smyrna, Georgia, Taylor (Jessica Dwyer) Witt of Oshkosh; and great-grandson Benjamin Witt (Alex and Amanda). In addition, he is survived by his three brothers, Gene (Carmen) Witt of Fox Point, Tom (Pat) Witt of Mukwonago and David (Susan) Witt of Hampton, New Jersey.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kathleen Mae Sonn; son, Timothy Witt; and sister Gloria (nee Witt) Weber.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 2 p.m at Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union St., Hartford). Dick’s family will greet friends and relatives at the funeral home for visitation at 1 p.m until the start of the service. Memorials in honor of Dick can be made to Northbrook Church (4014 WI-167 in Richfield, WI).
