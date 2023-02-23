TOWN OF FARMINGTON
Rita J. Eisenmann
April 10, 1939 - February 21, 2023
Rita J. Eisenmann (nee Beistle), 83, of the Town of Farmington was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Kathy Hospice in West Bend.
She was born on April 10, 1939, to the late John and Marie (nee Van Beek) Beistle. Rita was a proud graduate of Slinger High School. On May 30, 1963, she was united in marriage to Ralph Eisenmann at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Allenton. She worked in banking, starting at Allenton State Bank and retiring from M&I Bank in West Bend.
Those Rita leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two children, Jeff (Sandy) Eisenmann and Jan (Steve) Redig; two grandchildren, Zach and Aaron Eisenmann; a brother, Tom (Betty) Beistle; two sisters-in-law, Lois and Helen Beistle; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Eisenmann; two sisters, Jeanette (John) Weinberger and Ramona (Ruben) Pfeifer; six brothers, John, Rayner, Howard, Peter (Marlene), Paul, and James Beistle; and a brother-in-law, Gerald Eisenmann.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 8883 Forest View Road, Kewaskum.
The family will greet relatives and friends at the church from 10:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Aurora Hospital Grafton and Kathy Hospice for all their help and care.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Rita’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.