Rita Pearl Koller
Dec. 17, 1933 - Feb. 28, 2022
Rita Pearl Koller (nee Ciske), age 88, passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022. She was born on December 17, 1933, in Milwaukee to Albert and Pearl (nee Walczak) Ciske. Rita enjoyed and loved her family dearly. She enjoyed the visits, and she all the gatherings we had over the years with her. My mom also loved her chocolate - that’s one of the first things she asked for when we had a brief moment with her.
Rita is survived by her only loving daughter, Linda Orth; grandchildren, Michael (Kim) Orth, Gregory (Samantha) Orth, Nickalous (Jennifer) Orth, Benjamin Orth, Elizabeth (Nick)Frase; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Danielle, Tristan, Olivia, Levi, Everett, Micah, Briggs, Cash, Thor, Caiden, Bella; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. A special thank-you to all who helped. Rita was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings.
A Mass for Rita will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 138 N. 8th Ave. in West Bend, on Saturday, March 19 at 12:30 p.m.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.