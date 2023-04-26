WEST BEND
Rita Rae Joan Marsh
Dec. 8, 1946 - April 17, 2023
Rita Rae Joan Marsh, age 76, of West Bend was called home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the Lutheran Home in Wauwatosa.
Rita was born on December 8, 1946, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee to the late Kenneth and Loretta (nee Kautza) Marsh. Growing up, she attended Holy Redeemer Catholic Grade School and was a girl scout for 12 years. She was a 1965 graduate of Custer High School where she enjoyed synchronized swimming. Following high school, Rita attended MATC in Milwaukee and earned an associate degree in Nursing in 1969 and an associate degree in Liberal Arts in 1971.
Over the years, Rita enjoyed a rewarding career as a nurse. She was employed at St. Michael’s Hospital as a registered nurse in the Med. Surg. Unit and the ICU. She was a staff nurse at Colonial Manor working her way up to the Director of Nurses. She also served at the Director of Nurses for East Troy Manor. She was in the OB/GYN Department at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Milwaukee and held a variety of positions at the Milwaukee County Mental Health Complex. Rita was also an active union member of the Federation of Nurses and Health Care Professionals serving as a union rep and later as a steward for many years.
Rita was very actively involved in Special Olympics for many years as a coach for swimming and bocce. She also went to the first National Games in Ames, Iowa, as an assistant coach for basketball. She was a member of the Pilot Club of Milwaukee. She was an all-around craft person who loved to read and swim and loved animals dearly.
Rita is survived by her sister, Sharon (John) Mattano; her brother, Irving “Butch” (Sue) Marsh; five nieces and nephews, Amber (Chris Valenti) Mattano, Matt Mattano, Beth Marsh, Craig Marsh, and Sarah Marsh. She is further survived by her step-nieces and -nephew; other relatives and special friends.
VISITATION: Rita’s family will greet relatives and friends at Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service (1315 W. Washington St., West Bend, WI 53095) on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 11:00 am until the time of service at noon.
SERVICE: A memorial service in remembrance of Rita will be at held noon at the funeral home. Burial of Rita’s cremated remains will be in Pine Lawn Cemetery in Milwaukee.
In Lieu of flowers, Rita would have appreciated memorials to the Wauwatosa Special Olympics, the West Bend Special Olympics, the North Suburban Special Olympics, or the Pilot Club of Milwaukee.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the Lutheran Home, Bola and to the staff on 2E for the exceptional care that was given to Rita.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Rita’s arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book at www.myrhum-patten.com. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington St. West Bend, WI 53095.