Robert A. ‘Bob’ Stephan
Robert A. ‘Bob’ Stephan, AKA Borracho Bob, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 26, 2022, at the age of 76. He was loving husband of Judy (nee Manthy) Powers-Stephan of 30 years; dear father of Lisa (Kurt) Anderson, Tim (Tammy) Stephan, Christine (Mark) Eilers, Matt (Janene) Stephan, and Joshua Stephan; stepfather of Catherine Powers, Penny (Hans) Leinbeck, and Tammy (Joseph) Mack. He was cherished grandpa of 12 and great-grandpa of three. He is further survived by his siblings, Sharon (Walter) Kaminski, James (Mary) Stephan, Mark Stephan; nieces, nephews, other family, friends, and his four-legged fur baby Mudgin. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Elizabeth Stephan.
Bob loved to travel; he and Judy traveled to Mexico every year for the last 30 years. He enjoyed wood working, sitting on his patio watching all the birds, other wildlife, and soaking up the sun.
A gathering to celebrate Bob’s life will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. at The Hon-E-Kor Golf and Country Club, 1141 Riverview Drive, Kewaskum, WI 53040.
