Robert Allen Swanson
Robert Allen Swanson passed on August 22, at the age of 71, after courageously battling respiratory failure for nearly three years, following unprecedented lung scarring prompted by a COVID-19 diagnosis. While patiently awaiting a lung transplant, Bob never lost his optimism and appreciation for life. He was a kindhearted, selfless man who habitually dismissed life’s misfortunes and continuously devoted himself to others. He served his country for thirty-three years as a deployed member of Army Medevac Unit 832 and took pride in being politically aware and active.
Above all, however, he revered his family, especially his wife, his “other half” of fifty years, Barbara Ann (nee Gurtner). Barb and Bob met as young teenagers at a local roller rink and maintained their love and devotion to one another for over five decades. Together, they raised two daughters, Misti and Katie, who thought the world of their father. He instilled in them a strong work ethic, perseverance, and positivity. These virtues have now also been bestowed upon his grandchildren, Raina Dobberstein, Grayson Swanson, Truett Dobberstein and Corbin Swanson. Bob adored his grandchildren, and they equally adored him, always regarding him as a strong, guiding life force.
While family was of utmost importance to Bob, he, too, valued education, which is evident in his decision to secure a collegiate degree, (and 4.0 grade point) later in life. Bob had a natural “knack” for problem solving like his father, Clifford, and extreme patience like his mother, Evelyn (nee Manz). These assets contributed to the success he found in managerial positions over the course of his career.
Upon retirement, Bob enjoyed golf, the Packers, cuisine, media outlets and sheer “simplicity.” He is deeply loved and deeply missed by his wife; daughters; grandchildren; his sisters, Kathy Findlay, and Marge (Sheldon) Wolkomir; his mother-in law, Janet Gurtner; sister-in law Susan (Brian) Becker; sister-in law Jayne (Richard) Hughes; his brother-in law Alan (Connie) Gurtner; son-in law, Nicholas Dobberstein and countless others who were fortunate to cross his path. Robert Swanson’s humility and humanitarianism will be remembered by all.
Condolences may be extended to Barbara Swanson at 619 S. 7th Avenue, West Bend, Wisconsin 53095.
Gratitude is extended to Phillip Funeral Home as it supports the family in planning a private tribute to a special man called away too soon.
